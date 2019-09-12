The Latest: Dutch navy ships in Bahamas hurricane aftermath

  • ByThe Associated Press
HIGH ROCK, Bahamas — Sep 12, 2019, 7:14 AM ET
Pastor Jeremiah Saunders poses for a photo among the ruins of his church that was destroyed by Hurricane Dorian, in High Rock, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Wednesday Sept. 11, 2019. Jeremiah says "I spoke to the water: 'Peace, be still.' It never listened," Saunders said with a wide smile and then grew serious as he focused on the task that tens of thousands of Bahamians now face on two islands devastated by the Category 5 storm: the clean-up. (AP Photo / Ramon Espinosa)

The Latest on hurricane aftermath in the Bahamas (all times local):

7:10 a.m.

Two Dutch navy ships have arrived in the Bahamas to help with the relief operation after the region was devastated by Hurricane Dorian.

The Defense Ministry says that around 550 military personnel who arrived Wednesday on board the ships Snellius and Johan de Witt will deliver aid to residents on Abaco island.

The Johan de Witt is a transport ship that uses landing craft to bring supplies to shore, while the Snellius surveys underwater damage and obstacles in a first step to clearing access to ports and harbors on Abaco.

The ships also are carrying building materials, food and water that can be flown in by helicopters.

The official death toll in the Bahamas stands at 50. Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said he expects the number to significantly increase.

———

12:15 a.m.

Bahamians are beginning to tackle a daunting cleanup a week after Hurricane Dorian devastated the archipelago's northern islands.

Residents sift through debris hunting for prized possessions as they prepare to rebuild from one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes in history.

People are piling up wreckage. Some are burning ruined clothes.

A preliminary report estimates Dorian caused a total of some $7 billion in damage, although the government of the Bahamas has not yet offered any figures.