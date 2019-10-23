The Latest: Gantz tasked with forming Israeli government

The Latest on Israeli efforts to form a government after last month's elections (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

Israel's president has tasked former military chief Benny Gantz with forming the next government after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to assemble a 61-seat majority coalition.

The two rivals were deadlocked following last month's elections, with neither able to easily form a majority coalition, raising the possibility of an unprecedented third election in less than a year.

President Reuven Rivlin formally granted the mandate to Gantz late Wednesday, giving him 28 days to form a government. If he fails, another member of parliament could potentially assemble a majority coalition, but that scenario has never happened.

Gantz and Netanyahu together have enough seats to easily form a national unity government, but they are divided over who should lead it.

2:15 p.m.

