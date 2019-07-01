The Latest: UN says Iran breaks nuclear deal stockpile limit

The Latest on Iran's unraveling nuclear deal with world powers (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

The United Nations' atomic watchdog agency is confirming Iran has surpassed the stockpile of low-enriched uranium allowed under the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said its director general, Yukiya Amano, has informed its board of governors that the organization had verified Monday Iran's stockpile of uranium enriched up to 3.67% had exceeded the 300 kilograms allowed.

Iran earlier in the day had announced that it had exceeded the limit, as it threatened it would.

Last year, the U.S. unilaterally pulled out of the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The other signatories — including the UK, France and Germany — involved have been struggling to keep Iran within the deal.

The deal promises Iran economic and sanctions relief for limits on its nuclear program .