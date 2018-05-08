The Latest: Iran lawmaker says US pullout will inspire unity

The Latest on Iran's nuclear deal (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Iran's parliamentary speaker says a possible U.S. pullout from the nuclear deal by President Donald Trump will lead to more unity among Iranians.

Tuesday's report by parliament's news website, icana.ir, quotes Ali Larijani as saying: "Mr. Trump: ... Rest assured that this loyalty in nuclear issue will (encourage) the great Iranian nation to continue on the path of the Islamic Revolution firmly behind the leadership of its supreme leader."

Trump's tweeted late on Monday night to say that he plans to announce his decision about whether to pull America out of the deal on Tuesday.

———

11:15 a.m.

Iran's president has acknowledged the country could "face some problems" ahead of President Donald Trump's planned announcement on whether America will pull out of the nuclear deal.

President Hassan Rouhani made the comments at a meeting at a petroleum expo in Tehran on Tuesday.

Rouhani says: "It is possible that we will face some problems for two or three months, but we will pass through this."

———

10:30 a.m.

Iran has woken up to news that President Donald Trump plans to announce his decision about whether to pull America out of the nuclear deal between Tehran and with world powers.

Trump's tweet came late on Monday night, meaning major newspapers across Iran missed the announcement for their front pages.

Iran's state-run television broadcaster carried the announcement at 10 a.m. local time, and Iran's state-run IRNA news agency also carried a report on it.

Overnight, Iran's semi-official news agencies carried the news off Trump's tweet, while others shared foreign media reports online.

Trump's announcement, set for the 2 p.m. EST at the White House, will come after nightfall in Iran. Iranian officials offered no immediate reaction to Trump's upcoming decision.