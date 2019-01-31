The Latest: Israeli search-and-rescue team leaves Brazil

The Latest on the deadly collapse of a dam at a Brazil iron ore mining complex (all times local):

2 p.m.

A spokesman for the Minas Gerais Fire Department in Brazil says that an Israeli search-and-rescue delegation sent to help look for survivors around a mining dam that collapsed is leaving this afternoon.

Pedro Aihara said the 130-member Israeli delegation helped find 35 corpses and was returning home after three days in the field.

It was unclear why the mission had concluded.

In a tweet, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said: "I appreciate, on behalf of the Brazilian people, the State of Israel for the services given to the Brumadinho-MG hand in hand with our Armed Forces and Firefighters."

He was referring to the southeastern city of Brumadinho where a sea of mud plastered several areas.

Authorities are still looking for 259 missing people. The Minas Gerais Fire Department said Wednesday that it was too early to say when the search for victims would be called off.

No one has been found alive in the thick reddish-brown mine tailing since Saturday.

———

11:30 a.m.

Authorities in Brazil say that water from the Paraopeba River around the mining dam that collapsed on Friday presents a risk to humans and animals.

Three state and federal agencies asked Wednesday that residents refrain from using water directly from the river or 100-meters (109 yards) around it.

The request was based on initial results from tests on the water.

The agencies also said that firefighters who have been in contact with the wet mine tailing should take safety precautions.

Dam owner and operator Vale SA is obligated to supply drinking water to affected communities.

The torrent of muddy mining waste unleashed by the dam breach killed at least 99 people, with 259 still missing.