The Latest: Macron: Human rights are key in migration plans

4:10 p.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron is saying that any solution to immigration should be based on the human rights and solidarity principles that the European Union stands for.

Speaking as he came into the EU's informal mini-summit Sunday on migration, Macron said if no deal could be found among all 28 EU nations, a smaller group of them could push ahead to deal with the issue. Migration across the Mediterranean Sea is down sharply from last year but it is dominating Europe's political agenda.

As such, he echoed German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who was also calling for bi- and trilateral agreements among member states to make progress now.

The core of any agreement though, he said, must be the steadfast respect of human rights.

"The values of Europe are the respect for human rights and individuals, the respect for nations and their integrity. It is the solidiarty that holds us together," he said.

3:50 p.m.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has accused Italy's new populist government of being "anti-European" in its immigration policies by putting national self-interests ahead of efforts to forge a united front in the European Union.

But he also notes that other EU countries have failed to help Italy cope with the arrivals of large numbers of migrants across the Mediterranean Sea.

Sanchez tells the El Pais newspaper the EU's biggest challenge at the moment is "europhobia," as some EU members shrink from agreeing on common policies.

His comments come as EU leaders gather in Brussels to discuss a more unified approach to migration.

Spain's new center-left government is taking a more open stance on migration, including extending public health care to undocumented foreigners.

3:45 p.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is downplaying expectations that the EU summit next Thursday will be able to come to a full agreement on how to deal with migration.

Merkel instead is pushing for bilateral and trilateral deals to cope with the immediate emergencies with migrants coming into Europe.

Merkel, speaking as she entered Sunday's mini-summit of 16 of 28 EU nations in Brussels, says EU nations have to see "how can we help each other without always having to wait for all 28, but by thinking what's important to whom."

Instead of difficult overall deals among all member states, she says "it is also about bi and trilateral agreements for mutual benefit."

3:35 p.m.

Italy is presenting what it says is a radical new proposal for Europe to handle migration that it says should replace the existing regulation that determines how asylum claims are handled.

Premier Giuseppe Conte is unveiling his strategy for migration at a meeting Sunday in Brussels with 15 other EU countries. He said the plan represents a "paradigm change" in the divisive issue.

Without giving details, Conte said the Italian plan is "efficient and sustainable." He said it would replace the Dublin regulation on asylum — that migrants must ask for asylum in the EU nation where they land — which he said was negotiated as an emergency solution.

He said the Italian plan seeks to "confront the problem in a structural way."

Conte has previously said the Italian proposal calls for creating "hotspots" in the most common homelands for migrants and in transit nations to identify asylum candidates.

3:25 p.m.

A Spanish aid group that has rescued thousands of migrants in the Mediterranean Sea says there are seven boats with about 1,000 migrants aboard in need of rescue off Libya's coast, but that Italy has declined its offer of help.

Proactiva Open Arms says in a tweet Sunday that Italian coast guard authorities who coordinate rescues sent out advisories to all ships in the area but told Proactiva: "We don't need your help."

Proactiva says Italy is seeking to have the Libyan coast guard conduct the rescues and bring the migrants back to North Africa.

Under its new anti-migrant government, Italy has refused to let aid groups dock in Italian ports, arguing they are encouraging smugglers. Up until Sunday, Italy's rescue coordination center had still engaged with the groups at sea during actual rescues.

There was no answer Sunday at the Italian coast guard.

2:45 p.m.

Italy's populist 5-Star Movement is demanding that European countries step up and actually take action to deal with hundreds of thousands of migrants on the continent, warning that the future of Europe is at stake.

The 5-Stars, who are in a ruling coalition with the anti-migrant League party, penned a blog Sunday titled "The migrant hypocrisy sinks Europe" as EU leaders met in Brussels on migration.

The post complained that few countries even came close to accepting the redistributed migrants they pledged to under a failed 2015 EU plan to ease the burden on Italy and Greece.

The post said: "It's time for Europe to find itself again in the principles that everyone preaches, but few sincerely practice," saying what is at stake is "the future of Europe as a political community and its values."

1:20 p.m.

The leaders of Germany, France and about a dozen other European Union nations are converging on Brussels for an afternoon of informal talks on differences over migration ahead of a full EU summit that starts next Thursday.

Facing a domestic political crisis in Germany over the topic, Chancellor Angela Merkel will be seeking to get EU leaders to forge a joint approach to manage the influx of migrants and refugees, a divisive issue which is now back at the heart of the EU too.

There are deep divisions over who should take responsibility for arriving migrants, how long they should be required to accommodate them, and what should be done to help those EU countries hardest hit like Italy and Greece.

Looking for common ground among a few key nations, the informal mini-summit now involves about 16 member states, as others demanded to take part.

To further complicate matters, four eastern EU countries— the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia —refused to attend and reject taking in migrants in general.