The Latest: Injured soldier taken from scene in ambulance

The Latest on the extremist attack on a hotel complex in Nairobi, Kenya (all times local):

9:52 a.m.

An injured member of the Kenyan special forces has been taken from the scene of Tuesday's attack in an ambulance.

An Associated Press journalist saw a member of the elite unit known as RECCE Squad being taken out of the hotel complex Wednesday before he was put into an ambulance.

Kenyan police said early Wednesday there was still an active security operation ongoing after they announced overnight that all buildings in the hotel complex had been secured. Sporadic gunfire still rang out through the morning.

CCTV footage owned by local media in Kenya purports to show at least four gunmen storming the hotel complex Tuesday afternoon.

At least 15 people have been killed in the attack claimed by the Somali Islamic extremist group al-Shabab.

———

9:40 a.m.

The Bangkok-based management of the Nairobi hotel that is part of the complex attacked by extremists Tuesday says it is "devastated" by the assault.

Dusit International, managers of the Nairobi DusitD2 hotel, says in a statement Wednesday it is "in constant contact with the authorities and would like to thank them for their swift response." The statement said the hotel is closed and guests and those with reservations have been found accommodation in other hotels in Nairobi.

Al-Shabab — the Somalia-based extremist group that is allied to al-Qaida — claimed responsibility for the carnage at the hotel complex, which includes bars, restaurants, offices and banks and is in Nairobi's well-to-do Westlands neighborhood.

At least 15 people were killed in the attack which started Tuesday afternoon.

———

9:00 a.m.

Continued bursts of gunfire are heard from the hotel complex as Kenyan authorities continue to secure the scene of the attack.

———

8:30 a.m.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to address the nation this morning about the extremist attack on a luxury hotel and shopping complex in Nairobi.

At least 15 people were killed in the attack which started Tuesday afternoon.

Somalia's Islamic extremist rebel group, al-Shabab, claimed responsibility for the attack, which started with multiple suicide car bombs which breeched the security gates of the complex and then was followed by an invasion of at least four armed men.

———

Kenyan police say there is still "an active security operation" in and around the hotel complex attacked by Islamic extremist gunmen amid sporadic gunfire from the scene.

At least 15 people were killed in the attack which started Tuesday by suicide car bombs followed by at least four armed men who invaded the hotel and shops.

Police Wednesday urged people to stay away from the crime scene until it is declared fully safe.

Scores of people were rescued at daybreak as police continued what they called a mopping-up exercise. Gunfire has been ringing out at the scene even after authorities announced that all was secure following Tuesday's attack.