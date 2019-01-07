The Latest: NKorea leader's motorcade leaves Beijing station

The Latest on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's visit to China (all times local):

12:15 a.m.

A long motorcade including motorcycle outrides reserved for state leaders has left a Beijing train station shortly after the arrival of a train believed to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Kim's his arrival Tuesday had been openly announced by both sides.

The train consisting of 20 to 25 cars — most of whose windows were blacked-out — pulled by two locomotives arrived in Beijing's North Station along tracks lined by police and paramilitary troops. That followed the arrival of a three-car advance North Korean train.

Kim's trip comes after U.S. and North Korean officials are believed to have met in Vietnam to discuss the location of a second summit between Kim and President Donald Trump.

———

12:05 p.m.

A three-car train of the type used by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in Beijing following the announcement of four-day visit to China.

The train pulled into Beijing's North Station along tracks lined by police and paramilitary troops. It's wasn't immediately clear whether Kim was on the train, although his arrival Tuesday had been openly announced by both sides.

Upon arrival, Kim will be driven by motorcade to the Diaoyutai State Guest House in western Beijing, according to precedent set by Kim's two previous visits as leader to the capital.

———

8:30 a.m.

North Korea's state media says leader Kim Jong Un has left for China.

The Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday that Kim departed for China on Monday afternoon with his wife Ri Sol Ju and top officials.

The KCNA dispatch came after South Korean media reported late Monday that Kim may be on his way to Beijing aboard a special train for his fourth summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Kim's trip comes after U.S. and North Korean officials are believed to have met in Vietnam to discuss the location of a second summit between Kim and President Donald Trump.

———

1 a.m.

South Korean media say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may be on his way to Beijing for his fourth summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Officials in China and in Seoul had no immediate comment. North Korea rarely reports such visits until they are over.

The reports said a train like the one often used by Kim was seen crossing through the Chinese border city of Dandong late Monday amid heavy security.

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency speculated the train could be carrying a senior North Korean official, while the Hankyoreh newspaper cited sources as saying Kim was in China for a summit.

Yonhap said the train was expected to reach Beijing at about 10 a.m. Tuesday local time.