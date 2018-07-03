The Latest: Ex Malaysia PM charged with 3 criminal counts

The Latest on the 1MDB corruption case against former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak (all times local):

9.15 a.m.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has been charged in a Malaysian lower court with three counts of criminal breach of trust stemming from the corruption scandal at a state investment fund.

Each of the three charges has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Whipping is also a penalty but Najib would be exempt because he is over 60 years old.

A judge said Najib is accused of abusing his power between December 2014 and March 2015 when about $10 million was transferred from a former unit of the 1MDB state fund to his bank account.

The case will be transferred to the High Court where Najib is expected to make his plea Wednesday. He has denied any wrongdoing.

———

8:30 a.m.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has arrived at a Kuala Lumpur court house to face charges stemming from a corruption probe, two months after his shock election defeat.

Najib was arrested Tuesday by anti-graft officials over a suspicious transfer of 42 million ringgit ($10.4 million) into his bank accounts from SRC International, a former unit of the 1MDB state investment fund that U.S. investigators say was looted by associates of Najib.

State news agency Bernama said Najib could be charged Wednesday with more than 10 counts of criminal breach of trust, which has a maximum penalty of 20 years prison.

Najib, 64, denies any wrongdoing and has accused the new government of seeking "political vengeance."