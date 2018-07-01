The Latest: Mexico elections going peacefully

The Latest on Mexico's elections (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

The head of Mexico's electoral institute says voting across the country has been proceeding "peacefully, without major incidents." Lorenzo Cordova says only four of the 156,807 polling places failed to open.

Front-runner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador voted early, saying "today the people will decide between more of the same or a real change."

Candidates Ricardo Anaya and Jose Antonio Meade both said they were expecting to be celebrating when polls close later Sunday.

———

8:20 a.m.

Polls have opened in Mexico's presidential and local elections, and front-running candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is among the first to line up at his polling place in Mexico City.

While the left-leaning candidate holds a commanding lead in polls, voters who don't like him also lined up early.

Twenty-six-year-old Juan Carlos Limas said he's "concerned that some candidates are making proposals that are impossible, because they're very expensive to carry out." He says he's voting for Ricardo Anaya, candidate of a right-left coalition.