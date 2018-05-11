The Latest: Ousted Philippine judge appeals to supporters

The Latest on the removal of the chief justice of the Philippines (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Ousted Philippine Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno has emerged from the Supreme Court after her colleagues voted to remove her and is asking hundreds of protesting supporters to organize a movement to defend justice and accountability.

Sereno told the crowd: "Let's continue to defend the constitution and fight wrongdoing. Let's continue to spread the message of democracy and reason."

She says the justices who voted to boot her out of the 15-member tribunal seized "the sole responsibility of the Senate, brazenly violated their sworn responsibility to protect the constitution and destroyed the judiciary."

Sereno has been at loggerheads with President Rodrigo Duterte and has urged Filipinos to stand up to his authoritarian rule. She has been speaking up for the respect of law and human rights, irking Duterte at a time he has led a brutal crackdown on illegal drugs that has left thousands of suspects dead.

The former law professor at the state-run University of the Philippines says the government petition that her fellow justices approved violated the constitution, which provides that top officials like her can only be removed by impeachment.

12:05 p.m.

The Philippine Supreme Court spokesman says Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno has been ousted in a vote by fellow judges acting on a government petition, which sought her removal in a move she calls unconstitutional.

Court spokesman Theodore Te says eight of 14 justices voted Friday to remove Sereno from the 15-member tribunal for allegedly failing to file statements of assets and liabilities as required by law. Sereno denies the allegation and did not participate in the vote.

Hundreds of protesters denouncing Sereno's ouster rallied outside the court.

Sereno has been at loggerheads with President Rodrigo Duterte and has urged Filipinos to stand up to his authoritarian rule. She also has been speaking up for the respect of law and human rights, irking Duterte at a time he has led a brutal crackdown on illegal drugs that has left thousands of suspects dead.