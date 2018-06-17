The Latest: Hopes, fears as Colombia elects new president

The Latest on Colombia's presidential election (all times local):

12:10 a.m.

The hopes and fears among Colombians voting in the nation's first presidential election since the signing of a peace accord with rebels are palpable at the ballot box.

Thirty-eight-year-old businesswoman Katherine Cuellar said Sunday she is voting for conservative candidate Ivan Duque because she believes leftist rival Gustavo Petro is "a very dangerous person who will do the country much harm."

Engineer Luis Alberto Castroe said a vote for Duque would mean "little change" for Colombia, and he cast his ballot for Petro instead.

Other voters like Adriana Suarez were filing blank ballots, believing neither candidate is a viable option during a critical juncture in Colombia's history.

———

11:05 a.m.

Powerful former President Alvaro Uribe is making a strong last-minute warning against leftist candidate Gustavo Petro, who is facing Uribe protege Ivan Duque in Colombia's presidential runoff.

Uribe said while casting his vote Sunday that Duque is the best guarantee against Colombia falling victim to "destructive socialism" in the mold of the country's crisis-wracked neighbor, Venezuela.

Petro led a groundbreaking campaign a decade ago to expose criminal ties between Uribe's allies and far-right paramilitary groups.

Uribe said the conservative Duque and his running mate Marta Lucia Ramirez "are the guarantee that will scatter the dangers of social and democratic instability that hang over our fatherland."

———

8:15 a.m.

Polls have opened for Colombia's presidential election, where voters are choosing between a young conservative lawmaker and a former leftist guerrilla as the nation implements a historic peace accord.

Colombians began gathering outside polling centers early Sunday to cast their ballots in a tense runoff between Ivan Duque and Gustavo Petro.

The vote comes at a crucial moment: A still-fragile peace deal with leftist rebels is being implementing and coca production is soaring.

The two candidates have presented starkly different views on Colombia's economic model and whether changes should be made to the peace accord.