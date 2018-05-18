The Latest: Israel says Gaza wounded transferred to Jordan

The Latest on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict (all times local):

8:40 p.m.

Israel's military says wounded Palestinians in Gaza were transferred to Jordan for medical treatment and that Jordanian trucks packed with medical supplies have entered the territory.

It said the moves were made upon the request of the King of Jordan.

The wounded, Gaza residents with Jordanian citizenship along with relatives, were transferred in three Jordanian ambulances.

Gaza's Health Ministry said that 23 protesters were wounded Monday by live bullets and tear gas, but did not provide a breakdown of the number.

Israel's military said it will continue to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza. Earlier this week Israel delivered 53 tons of medical equipment along with other aid to Gaza.

Neighbors Israel and Jordan signed a peace treaty in 1994.

——

7:30 p.m.

Hundreds of Palestinians are gathering along Gaza's border with Israel for an eighth weekly protest.

Most gathered Friday in tent camps at a safe distance from the border. Dozens got close to the fence, burning tires. Israeli troops responded with tear gas and occasional gunfire.

It is the first such rally since 59 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire Monday, the bloodiest day there since the 2014 war.

Hamas leaders are visiting the camps and are set to break the Ramadan fast there.

Hamas says rallies will continue until the blockade — imposed by Israel and Egypt after the Islamic militant group took over Gaza in 2007 — is lifted.

Israel says it is defending its border and accuses Hamas of trying to carry out attacks under the cover of the protests

———

7:20 p.m.

Israel "totally rejects" a decision by the U.N. Human Rights Council to set up a commission of inquiry into recent violence along the Gaza border.

The Foreign Ministry said Friday that the U.N. body is "made up of a built-in anti-Israel majority, guided by hypocrisy and absurdity."

It said "Israel will continue to defend itself and citizens against both terrorism and international bodies that attempt to hinder its right to defend itself."

Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules Gaza, has led mass protests at the border with Israel.

Nearly 60 Palestinians were killed at the fence Monday. The death toll drew wide condemnation.

Israel says Hamas is exploiting civilians and using the protests as cover for attacks or infiltration attempts.

———

5:50 p.m.

The U.N.'s top human rights body has voted to set up a commission of inquiry to look into a deadly crackdown on protesters in Gaza by Israeli forces.

The U.N. Human Rights Council, meeting in a special session Friday in Geneva, voted 29-2 with 14 abstentions to back a resolution that also condemned "the disproportionate and indiscriminate use of force by the Israeli occupying forces against Palestinian civilians."

Israel condemned the resolution, which was put forward by a group of countries including Pakistan. The United States decried it as an example of a biased focus on Israel by the council. Both lamented that it didn't mention Gaza's Hamas rulers, whom Israel blames for the violence.

The commission of inquiry will be asked to produce a final report next March.

———

5:40 p.m.

Israeli police say the first Friday prayer services of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan ended peacefully at Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque.

Spokesman Micky Rosenfeld says over 90,000 attended prayers at the holy site.

Israeli security forces are on high alert as the Muslim fasting month begins this year amid heightened tensions along the Gaza border fence.

Israeli fire killed nearly 60 Palestinians at a mass rally there on Monday.

The high casualty count has drawn sharp international condemnations against Israel and accusations that it is using excessive force.

Israel accuses Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules Gaza, of exploiting civilians and using the protests as cover for attacks.

———

5:45 p.m.

Arab foreign ministers are holding an emergency meeting three days after the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem and violence along the Gaza border, where Israeli forces killed dozens of Palestinians.

The Arab League has already condemned the relocation of the embassy, and it was not clear whether it would take any further action following Thursday's meeting at its headquarters in Cairo.

The Trump administration's relocation of the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to contested Jerusalem upended decades of U.S. policy and went against an international consensus that the holy city's status should be settled through negotiations. The Palestinians claim east Jerusalem as the capital of their hoped-for state.

Mass protests in Gaza on Monday were directed at the embassy move and at an Israeli and Egyptian blockade of Gaza imposed after the Islamic militant group Hamas seized power in 2007. Israeli forces killed nearly 60 Palestinians at mass protests along the border. A Hamas official says 50 were members of the group.

Egypt, which hosts the Arab League, rarely opens its Rafah passenger crossing with Gaza, the only gateway from the impoverished territory not controlled by Israel.

———

10 a.m.

The Israeli military says it has carried out airstrikes on militant sites in Gaza overnight in response to machine gun fire that hit a building in the Israeli city of Sderot.

The army said Thursday that planes bombarded a military compound and a weapons production facility in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian health ministry says a man was moderately wounded by shrapnel, but didn't say whether he was inside a militant site or nearby.

The airstrikes Thursday came hours after Israeli forces came under fire from the Palestinian territory. The military said no troops were wounded in Wednesday's exchange.

Israeli fire killed nearly 60 Palestinians on Monday during a protest along the Gaza border. A senior Hamas official said 50 of those killed were members of the militant group.