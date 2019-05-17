The Latest: SEAL gets year in prison for Green Beret death

The Latest on a Navy SEAL charged in the death of a US Army Green Beret (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

A U.S. Navy SEAL has been sentenced to a year in military prison for his role in the 2017 strangulation of a U.S. Army Green Beret in Africa.

Military Judge Capt. Michael Luken sentenced Adam Matthews after a special court-martial hearing at a Navy base in Virginia on Thursday.

Matthews was one of four American service members charged with murder and other crimes in the hazing-related death of Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar in Mali.

Matthews reached a plea deal in which the murder charge was dropped in exchange for his cooperation and testimony against another SEAL and two Marines.

He still faces the possibility of losing his veterans benefits.

———

1:10 p.m.

A U.S. Navy SEAL has pleaded guilty to hazing and assault charges for his role in the 2017 strangulation death of a U.S. Army Green Beret in Africa.

Adam Matthews entered the plea at a court-martial hearing Thursday at a Virginia naval base.

Matthews is one of four U.S. service members who were charged with murder and other crimes in the hazing-related death of Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar, a Texas native.

Military prosecutors agreed to drop the murder charge against Matthews, who expressed remorse in offering the first detailed public account of Melgar's death in Mali.

Matthews has agreed to testify against a fellow Navy SEAL and two Marines who were also charged in the incident.

The sentencing phase of Matthews' court-martial was to begin Thursday afternoon.