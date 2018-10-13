The Latest: Spain says 3 migrants dead, 17 missing at sea

The Latest on Europe's migrant crisis (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

Spain's maritime rescue service says it recovered the bodies of three migrants and feared that another 17 were missing in the Mediterranean Sea.

The service says that its rescue craft found the three bodies in waters near a sinking boat it intercepted east of the Strait of Gibraltar. Rescuers saved 36 men of sub-Saharan origin from the boat. The saved migrants said that another 17 men who had traveled with them were missing.

In total, the service pulled 509 migrants from 15 small boats on Friday.

The United Nations says that 337 of the total of 1,783 migrants who have died trying to reach Europe by sea in 2018 perished in waters near Spain.

———

11:15 a.m.

Greek police say they have recovered the bodies of 11 people believed to be migrants who recently crossed from Turkey, after the car they were travelling in crashed in northern Greece.

Police said the crash occurred just after 5 a.m. (0200 GMT) Saturday near the town of Kavala. The car, which had been heading to the main northern city of Thessaloniki, collided with a truck heading in the opposite direction and burst into flames.

All those in the car were killed. The truck driver was being treated for injuries in a hospital in northern Greece.

Greek authorities have been seeing an increase in people illegally crossing the Greek-Turkish border in recent months. Many are transported to Thessaloniki, where they head to police stations to be registered and apply for asylum.