The Latest: French official: Europe will stand up to Trump

The Latest on President Donald Trump's trip to Europe (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

France's foreign minister says Europe will stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to "destabilize" the EU and derail international cooperation.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Friday on BFM television that Trump "can't tolerate that there is an ensemble called the European Union." But, he added, "Europe will not let itself be destabilized."

The top French diplomat spoke as Trump is paying a tumultuous trip to Europe.

Le Drian says Trump only believes in conflictual relationships, and accused him of trying to destroy multilateral efforts to encourage trade, fight climate change and Iran's nuclear activities.

Trump angered European allies at a NATO summit this week and then accused British Prime Minister Theresa May of being too soft with the EU on Brexit negotiations.

——

9 a.m.

President Donald Trump is continuing to court controversy during his trip to Europe.

Trump is in London, where his day will start with a viewing of a military demonstration before he heads to meetings with British Prime Minister Theresa May at Chequers, May's county house.

The meetings are expected to be unusually tense after Trump trashed May's Brexit plans in a diplomacy-wrecking interview with The Sun newspaper that published late Thursday night.

The president will also be paying a visit to Windsor Castle where he and first lady Melania Trump will have tea with Queen Elizabeth II.

Large anti-Trump protests are expected to follow Trump throughout the day.

——

7:56 a.m.

President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos on his European tour, blasting British Prime Minister Theresa May in a published interview.

Trump is questioning May's handling of Brexit in an interview with The Sun newspaper and blaming London's mayor for terror attacks against the city. The president is also arguing that Europe is "losing its culture" because of immigration.

Trump told the newspaper he felt unwelcome in London because of protests, including plans to fly a giant balloon depicting him as an angry baby.

Trump says May's former foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, would make an "excellent" prime minister, speaking just days after Johnson resigned his position in protest of May's Brexit plans.