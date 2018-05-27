The Latest: South Carolina faces heavy rain due to storm

The Latest on Subtropical Storm Alberto (all times local):

2 p.m.

Forecasters say heavy rains from Subtropical Storm Alberto could cause flooding across most of South Carolina.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch from Sunday evening until Monday morning for the northern two-thirds of the state.

Forecasters say 2 inches (5 centimeters) of rain is expected on saturated ground with isolated areas getting up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain.

Authorities say conditions are especially dangerous with flooding rains coming overnight and on a holiday weekend when many people have outdoor plans.

———

12: 45 p.m.

An official from the National Weather Service warns that even after Subtropical Storm Alberto passes, there's still a risk for rip currents.

Jeffrey Medlin, meteorologist in charge in Mobile, says even after the storm moves north there will still be swells coming up from the south.

Just because it's "nice and sunny" after the storm passes, Medlin says there's still a risk for swimmers.

The storm is expected to make landfall early Monday morning on Florida's Panhandle.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect from the Mississippi/Alabama border all the way through to Bonita Beach, Florida.

——

11 a.m.

Normally packed with vacationers over the Memorial Day weekend, beaches along the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast are largely empty as a slowly strengthening storm carrying brisk winds and heavy rain approaches.

Subtropical Storm Alberto was moving northward through the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday.

National Hurricane Center forecasters said that as of 11 a.m., the storm was about 130 miles (210 kilometers) southwest of Tampa. It's moving north at 14 mph (22 kph), and has top sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph).

Meteorologists expect a turn toward the north-northwest at a slower speed into Sunday. A storm surge watch has been discontinued west of the Florida/Alabama border. The tropical storm watch along the north-central Gulf Coast has been discontinued.

Winds from the storm are forecast to hit Florida's Panhandle on Sunday night.

5:15 a.m.

Florida, Alabama and Mississippi have launched emergency preparations ahead of the arrival of Subtropical Storm Alberto

The slow-moving system is expected to cause wet misery across the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast over the holiday weekend.

Heavy downpours were expected to begin lashing parts of Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama on Sunday. The National Hurricane Center in Miami issued tropical storm warnings for parts of Florida and Alabama, saying tropical storm conditions are possible there by Sunday night.

The governors of Florida, Alabama and Mississippi all declared states of emergency ahead of the storm.

At 5 a.m. EDT Sunday, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Alberto was about 330 miles (530 kilometers) south of Apalachicola, Florida, and moving north-northeast at 13 mph (20 kph). The storm had top sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph).

———

2:08 a.m.

———

11:13 p.m.

