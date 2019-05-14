The Latest: US secretary of state arrives in Russia

The Latest on the visit to Russia by U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in the Black Sea resort of Sochi for rare talks with Russian leaders.

Pompeo landed in Sochi on Tuesday where he is expected to sit down for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

Pompeo and the Russians are expected to discuss arms control, Iran and Syria as well as issues relating to increasingly tense U.S.-Russian relations.

The Secretary of State earlier scrapped the Moscow leg of his trip to stop by Brussels where he had talks with European leaders about the mounting tensions with Iran.

———

1:30 p.m.

The Kremlin says President Vladimir Putin will be discussing arms control, Iran and Syria at upcoming talks with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Pompeo is arriving in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi Tuesday for talks with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. He is expected to meet with Putin after that.

Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters that he expects the meeting to focus on arms control, Iran, Syria, the crisis in Venezuela and North Korea's nuclear program.

Before hosting Pompeo, Putin is expected to visit a military facility in the south that manufactures some of Russia's most modern fighter jets. Asked whether it was deliberately timed to coincide with Pompeo's visit, Peskov argued this was a routine visit and not a "message" to anyone.