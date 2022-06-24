SOFIA, Bulgaria -- Lawmakers in Bulgaria have voted to lift the country's veto of North Macedonia's bid to join the European Union.
Lawmakers in Bulgaria have voted to lift the country's veto of North Macedonia's bid to join the European Union
Lawmakers in Bulgaria have voted to lift the country's veto of North Macedonia's bid to join the European Union
Top Stories
Stunning details you might have missed from Thursday's Jan. 6 hearing on DOJ pressure
- Jun 23, 08:38 PM
1 month after Uvalde massacre, new revelations continue to compound community's grief
- 3 hours ago
Nancy Pelosi's husband charged with DUI causing injury: Napa County DA
- Jun 23, 07:56 PM
US woman on vacation in Malta denied lifesaving abortion
- Jun 23, 11:15 PM
Woman finds out late mother was her boyfriend’s teacher
- 3 hours ago