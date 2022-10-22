Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italian premier

Giorgia Meloni, whose political party has neo-fascist roots, has been sworn in as Italy’s first far-right premier

Italian President Sergio Mattarella is flanked by newly appointed Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni during the swearing in ceremony at Quirinal presidential palace in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, as Italy's first far-right-led government since the end of World War II takes office. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

ROME -- Giorgia Meloni, whose political party has neo-fascist roots, was sworn in on Saturday as Italy’s first far-right premier.

Meloni, 45, took the oath of office before the Italian president at the presidential palace, becoming also the first woman to be the nation’s premier.

Her Brothers of Italy party was the top vote-getter in last month’s national election. Meloni announced her Cabinet on Friday evening. Her coalition allies include the right-wing League of Matteo Salvini and the conservative Forza Italia party headed by former Premier Silvio Berlusconi.