Leading Brazil candidate leaves hospital after stabbing

The leading candidate in Brazil's presidential race has been discharged from the hospital where he was being treated for a knife wound to his abdomen.

Far right congressman Jair Bolsonaro suffered intestinal damage and severe internal bleeding after the Sept. 6 attack at a campaign event and has undergone multiple surgeries.

His release from a Sao Paulo hospital was delayed by a day due to a minor infection. The hospital said in a statement he was discharged Saturday morning.

The country's first round of voting is on Oct. 7. But it's not clear if or how quickly Bolsonaro will get back on the campaign trail.

Women's groups are planning a series of protests later Saturday against him. Other rallies are also planned this weekend in support of the candidate.