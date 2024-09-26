Lebanese state media says an Israeli strike killed 23 Syrian workers

Lebanon’s state-run news agency says an Israeli airstrike in northeastern Lebanon hit a building that housed Syrian workers, killing 23 of them and wounding eight other people

BEIRUT -- Lebanon's state-run news agency says an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon hit a building that housed Syrian workers, killing 23 of them and wounding eight other people.

The National News Agency says the strike late Wednesday occurred near the ancient city of Baalbek, in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley running along the Syrian border.

The agency quoted Ali Kassas, mayor of the village of Younine, as saying that the bodies of 23 Syrian citizens were pulled from under the rubble. He said four Syrians and four Lebanese were wounded.