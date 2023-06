Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group says it shot down an Israeli drone near the southern border

Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group says that its fighters shot down an Israeli drone that was flying near the border and over southern Lebanon

BEIRUT -- Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group said its fighters shot down on Monday an Israeli drone that was flying near the border and over southern Lebanon.

The group gave no further details about the type of the drone that it claimed was downed near the village of Zibqine just north of the border with Israel. There was no immediate comment from Israel.

The incident comes after weeks of tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border, mainly in a disputed area known as Chebaa Farms.

Earlier this month, Israeli soldiers fired tear gas to disperse scores of Lebanese protesters who pelted the troops with stones along the border. Some of the demonstrators and Lebanese troops suffered breathing problems.

The protest took place on the edge of Kfar Chouba hills, which Beirut says is Lebanese land occupied by Israel. The hills and the nearby Chebaa Farms, are areas captured by Israel during the 1967 Mideast War and claimed by Lebanon.

Israeli media reported earlier this month that Hezbollah had set up two tents there, “in Israeli territory.” There was no comment from Hezbollah.

Israel and Hezbollah fought to a draw in a month-long war in Lebanon in 2006. Hezbollah has in the past claimed downing Israeli drones and Israel’s military also had said in the past that they have shot down Hezbollah drones.

Israel considers Hezbollah its most serious immediate threat, estimating it has some 150,000 rockets and missiles aimed at Israel.