Leftist ex-rebel Gustavo Petro leads Colombian presidential vote count with 50% of ballots tallied, but runoff likely

Leftist ex-rebel Gustavo Petro leads Colombian presidential vote count with 50% of ballots tallied, but runoff likely

ByThe Associated Press
May 29, 2022, 6:01 PM

BOGOTA, Colombia -- Leftist ex-rebel Gustavo Petro leads Colombian presidential vote count with 50% of ballots tallied, but runoff likely.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events