Leftist ex-rebel holds slight lead over millionaire with 65% of ballots tallied in Colombia’s presidential election

Leftist ex-rebel holds slight lead over millionaire with 65% of ballots tallied in Colombia’s presidential election

ByThe Associated Press
June 19, 2022, 5:48 PM

BOGOTA, Colombia -- Leftist ex-rebel holds slight lead over millionaire with 65% of ballots tallied in Colombia’s presidential election.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events