BOGOTA, Colombia -- Leftist ex-rebel holds slight lead over millionaire with 65% of ballots tallied in Colombia’s presidential election.
Leftist ex-rebel holds slight lead over millionaire with 65% of ballots tallied in Colombia’s presidential election
Leftist ex-rebel holds slight lead over millionaire with 65% of ballots tallied in Colombia’s presidential election
Top Stories
3 people, 2 dogs jump overboard as yacht burns and sinks
- Jun 19, 03:38 PM
6 in 10 Americans say Trump should be charged for Jan. 6 riot: POLL
- Jun 19, 09:00 AM
Police didn't try to open doors to Uvalde classrooms with shooter inside: Source
- 3 hours ago
World swimming bans transgender athletes from women's events
- 1 hour ago
Juror in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial speaks out for 1st time about verdict
- Jun 16, 10:47 AM