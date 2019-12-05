Libyan officials collect evidence of Russian fighters in war Libya’s UN-supported government officials to present evidence to Moscow of Russian mercenaries fighting in the conflict

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2017 file photo, Libyan militia commander General Khalifa Hifter, top center, listens to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, bottom center, during their meeting in Moscow, Russia. Officials in Libya’s U.N.-backed administration say they plan to present evidence to Moscow of Russian mercenaries fighting alongside their adversary in their country’s war. Libyan officials say up to 800 fighters from the Russian private security contractor Wagner Group have joined the forces of Hifter, the commander of forces battling for months trying to capture Libya’s capital, Tripoli. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev, File)

Officials in Libya’s U.N.-supported government say they plan to present evidence to Moscow of Russian mercenaries fighting alongside their adversary in the country’s conflict.

Libyan officials say up to 800 fighters from the Russian private security contractor Wagner Group have joined the forces of Khalifa Hifter, the commander of forces battling for months trying to capture Libya’s capital, Tripoli.

Moscow has denied playing any role in the Libyan conflict.

Army — made up of army units, ultraconservative Salafists, and tribesmen — launched its offensive on Tripoli in April after seizing much of eastern Libya from Islamic militants and other rivals in recent years. Hifter is backed by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, as well as France and Russia, while the Tripoli-based government receives aid from Turkey, Qatar and Italy.