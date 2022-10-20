Liz Truss' destiny: Shortest tenure as UK prime minister

Liz Truss will go down in history as Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister, a leader whose grasp on power was so tenuous in recent days it spawned a jokey online contest to see whether she would outlast a head of lettuce

British Prime Minister Liz Truss makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street where she announced her resignation as Prime Minister, in London, Thursday Oct. 20, 2022. Truss resigned Thursday, bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous, short-lived term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party that obliterated her authority. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

British Prime Minister Liz Truss makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street where she announced her resignation as Prime Minister, in London, Thursday Oct. 20, 2022. Truss resigned Thursday, bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous, short-lived term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party that obliterated her authority. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

British Prime Minister Liz Truss makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street where she announced her resignation as Prime Minister, in London, Thursday Oct. 20, 2022. Truss resigned Thursday, bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous, short-lived term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party that obliterated her authority. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

British Prime Minister Liz Truss makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street where she announced her resignation as Prime Minister, in London, Thursday Oct. 20, 2022. Truss resigned Thursday, bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous, short-lived term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party that obliterated her authority. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

LONDON -- Liz Truss will go down in history as Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister, a leader whose grasp on power was so tenuous in recent days it spawned a jokey online contest to see whether she would outlast a head of lettuce. The lettuce won.

Liz Truss: 45 days, Conservative; Took office Sept. 6, 2022 and resigned Oct. 20, 2022 with plans to stay in office until a replacement is named.

George Canning: 121 days; Tory; April 10, 1827-Aug. 8, 1827; died.

Frederick John Robinson, Viscount Goderich: 144 days; Tory; Aug 31, 1827-Jan.21, 1828; replaced.

Bonar Law: 210 days, Conservative; Oct. 23, 1922- May 20, 1923; resigned due to ill health.

William Cavendish, 4th Duke of Devonshire, Whig; 236 days, Nov. 6, 1756-June 29, 1757; replaced.

William Petty, 2nd Earl of Shelburne: 267 days; Whig; July 13, 1782-April 5, 1783; replaced.