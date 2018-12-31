London police arrest 39 for attempted murder after stabbing

Interested in United Kingdom? Add United Kingdom as an interest to stay up to date on the latest United Kingdom news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

British police say 39 people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in west London.

Police said Monday that the victim was a man in his 30s who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident took place early Monday morning on Fulham Palace Road in Hammersmith.

The suspects were arrested at a property near the scene and are being questioned. They have not been identified or charged.

Police did not reveal details about the incident.