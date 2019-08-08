London police officer seriously hurt in machete attack

A London police officer has been seriously injured in a machete attack during a vehicle stop.

Interested in United Kingdom? Add United Kingdom as an interest to stay up to date on the latest United Kingdom news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The Metropolitan Police force said that two officers were trying to pull over a van in east London when a man leapt out and stabbed one police officer several times. Detective Chief Superintendent Richard Tucker said it was a "frenzied and unprovoked" attack.

The officer, who is in his 30s, suffered wounds to his head and hands but managed to use a Taser to subdue the attacker. A man in his 50s is in custody.

Tucker said the police officer is "seriously injured, but he will make a recovery."

Police say they don't think the attack in the early hours of Thursday is related to terrorism.