London's fire brigade battling fire at Westminster station

London’s fire brigade says six fire engines and around 40 firefighters are battling a blaze at Westminster Station, the nearest subway station to Britain’s Parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s residence at 10, Downing Street

LONDON -- London's fire brigade says six fire engines and around 40 firefighters are battling a fire at Westminster Station, the nearest subway station to Britain's Parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's residence at 10. Downing Street.

No further details were made available.