London's fire brigade battling fire at Westminster station

London’s fire brigade says six fire engines and around 40 firefighters are battling a blaze at Westminster Station, the nearest subway station to Britain’s Parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s residence at 10, Downing Street

October 5, 2021, 11:46 AM
1 min read

LONDON -- London's fire brigade says six fire engines and around 40 firefighters are battling a fire at Westminster Station, the nearest subway station to Britain's Parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's residence at 10. Downing Street.

In a statement on Twitter on Tuesday, the London Fire Brigade said the fire is toward the Bridge Street entrance of the station, which is the road that connects to Westminster Bridge and south of the River Thames.

No further details were made available.

Top Stories

7 minutes ago
Oct 05, 12:06 AM
Oct 04, 4:10 PM
Oct 04, 11:28 PM
Oct 04, 5:31 PM

Top Stories

2 hours ago
Oct 05, 1:23 AM
Oct 05, 1:27 AM
Oct 04, 8:32 AM
Oct 04, 4:14 PM

Top Stories

Oct 05, 1:23 AM
2 hours ago
Oct 05, 1:27 AM
Oct 04, 8:32 AM
Oct 04, 4:14 PM

Top Stories

Oct 05, 1:23 AM
2 hours ago
Oct 05, 1:27 AM
Oct 04, 8:32 AM
Oct 04, 11:28 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events