Lufthansa resumes flights to Cairo after safety pause

Lufthansa has resumed flying to Cairo following a one-day suspension due to safety concerns.

The German airline's website shows LH582 took off from Frankfurt after an almost two-hour delay and was expected to arrive in Egypt's capital later Sunday.

On Saturday, British Airways announced the suspension of its flights to and from Cairo for seven days for unspecified reasons related to security.

British Airways attributed its cancellations to what it called its constant review of security arrangements at all airports, calling them "a precaution to allow for further assessment." Lufthansa said it was suspending its flights as a precaution, mentioning "safety" but not "security" as its concern.

Company spokespeople would not elaborate on what motivated the suspensions.