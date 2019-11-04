Macron's China visit underscores economic tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron is visiting China this week amid a push for Beijing to open its markets, despite festering trade disputes and weakened consumer spending.

Macron arrives Monday in Shanghai where he is to visit a sprawling import fair before traveling to Beijing for a state visit on Wednesday.

The trip comes as France and its partners are demanding China make good on its commitments to boost imports of agricultural products and manufactured goods while opening its market for financial products and other services.

France and the European Union have joined the U.S. in complaints over Chinese trade practices they consider unfair.

Meanwhile, China is grappling with slumping demand that has kept economic growth to just 6% in the latest quarter, the lowest level in almost 30 years.