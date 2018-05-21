Former Malaysian PM Najib questioned by anti-graft agency

Former Prime Minister Najib Razak has arrived at the office of Malaysia's anti-graft agency for questioning over a corruption scandal that could lead to criminal charges against him.

He was summoned to meet with investigators nearly two weeks after the defeat of his long-ruling coalition in national elections.

U.S. investigators say associates of Najib stole and laundered $4.5 billion from a state investment fund, some of which landed in Najib's bank account.

Najib has denied wrongdoing. He looked calm and didn't speak to a swarm of reporters around him Tuesday as he was escorted into the agency's building.

He and his wife have been barred from leaving the country.

Police have raided properties linked to him, seizing hundreds of designer handbags and luggage stuffed with cash, jewelry and other valuables.