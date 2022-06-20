BAMAKO, Mali -- The Mali government says that 132 civilians have been killed in recent attacks by jihadi rebels in the country's center.
The Mali government says that 132 civilians have been killed in recent attacks by jihadi rebels in the country's center.
The Mali government says that 132 civilians have been killed in recent attacks by jihadi rebels in the country's center.
Top Stories
The silver lining of the Fed’s interest rate hikes
- Jun 20, 08:49 AM
1 month after the Uvalde shooting, here are 5 questions that are still unanswered
- 32 minutes ago
ABC News' Will Reeve on whale watching and the echoes of his father
- Jun 20, 02:03 PM
6 in 10 Americans say Trump should be charged for Jan. 6 riot: POLL
- Jun 19, 09:00 AM
Biden says he's considering a gasoline tax holiday
- 26 minutes ago