Malians vote in presidential runoff amid security concerns

Malians are voting in a presidential runoff election between incumbent Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and opposition leader Soumaila Cisse.

Sunday's polls opened to a light rain and a light turnout. Many worry that the vote in the sprawling West African nation could be marred by increased security concerns. In the July 29 first-round presidential vote, election workers were killed and voting materials were destroyed by extremists.

A second term for Keita seems likely. He received 41.7 percent support in the first round and has the backing of the fifth-place candidate and others who hail from his southern region.

Cisse, who received 17.7 percent of the first-round vote, has not been backed by either the third or fourth-placed candidates in the first round.