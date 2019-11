Malta arrest could yield lead in reporter assassination Maltese authorities say a man arrested in a money-laundering case claims to have information that could lead to the mastermind behind the car-bomb assassination of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia

FILE - This April 4, 2016 file photo shows Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed by a car bomb in Malta on Oct. 16, 2017. Maltese authorities say a man arrested in a money-laundering case claims to have information identifying the mastermind behind the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia. (AP Photo/Jon Borg, File) The Associated Press

Maltese authorities say a man arrested in a money-laundering case claims to have information identifying the mastermind behind the car-bomb assassination of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said Tuesday that he signed a letter offering an official pardon to the suspect if evidence emerges leading to the arrest of the mastermind behind the October 2017 assassination.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested last week in a crackdown on money laundering and is being held under police protection.

Three people were arrested in December 2017 on suspicion of carrying out the killing of Caruana Galizia, but the mastermind has yet to be identified.

Caruana Galizia’s reporting accused Malta’s politicians across the spectrum of corruption and of undermining democratic institutions.