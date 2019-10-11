Man accused of letting slave girl die extradited to Germany

The Iraqi husband of a German woman who is being tried on charges that the couple allowed a 5-year-old Yazidi girl they kept as a slave to die of thirst in the hot sun has been extradited from Greece to Germany.

Federal prosecutors said that the man, identified only as Taha A.J. in line with German privacy rules, arrived at Frankfurt Airport Wednesday.

They said Friday he joined the Islamic State group in 2013 and bought the girl and her mother as slaves in 2015. He and his wife, German convert Jennifer W., allegedly left the girl chained outdoors at their home in Iraq as a punishment and let her die of thirst.

Jennifer W. went on trial in April. A.J. faces charges including genocide and crimes against humanity.