A man has been arrested over a fire at UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's private house

British police say they have arrested a man on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life over a fire at the London house where U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer lived before he was elected to lead the country

A forensics officer with a dog is seen in Kentish Town, near British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's house in north London, Monday, May 12, 2025. (James Manning/PA via AP)

LONDON -- A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of starting a fire at U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's private house and two other blazes nearby, London police said Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Police force said the suspect was detained on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life a day after an early-morning fire damaged the door of the house where Starmer and his family lived before he was elected to lead the country.

Police said that the arrest also concerns two other fires that may be linked — a vehicle fire near Starmer's house on Sunday, and a May 8 door fire at a property in another part of north London. The BBC and other media outlets said that the second property was a house converted into apartments and was also linked to Starmer.

No injuries were reported from any of the fires.

Starmer doesn't currently live in his private house. Since taking office in July, Starmer has lived with his family in the prime minister’s official Downing Street residence.

The Metropolitan Police force said that counterterrorism detectives were leading the investigation because of the house’s “previous connections with a high-profile public figure.”

Neighbor Charles Grant said that police searched his yard on Monday and “said they were looking for a projectile.”

“From what other people have told me today, I gather someone threw a firebomb at Keir Starmer’s house," he said.

Starmer’s house has attracted protesters in the past. Last year, three pro-Palestinian activists were arrested and charged with public order offenses after unfurling a banner covered in red handprints outside the building.