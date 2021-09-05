Man in Berlin attacks woman allegedly because she worked

A 29-year-old Afghan man in Germany has attacked and severely injured a 58-year-old landscape gardener who was working in a park in Berlin, allegedly because he didn’t like the fact that she was working

September 5, 2021, 5:07 PM
1 min read

BERLIN -- A 29-year-old Afghan man in Germany attacked and severely injured a 58-year-old landscape gardener who was working in a park in Berlin, allegedly because he didn't like the fact that as a woman she was working, police said Sunday.

The attack in the city's Wilmersdorf district took place Saturday afternoon, and a 66-year-old passerby, who tried to come to the woman's rescue, was also severely injured.

Police said the attacker, whose identity was not given in line with German privacy laws, allegedly approached the woman and talked to her. Then he suddenly pulled a knife and stabbed her several times in the neck. He also attacked the man who tried helping the woman. The victims' identities were also not released.

Berlin's general state prosecutor's office said Sunday the assailant was arrested on charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Police said in a statement the suspect may suffer from a mental illness. However, prosecutors and criminal police are also investigating him on suspicion that his attack may have been motivated by Islamist ideology.

Top Stories

Why liberal Portland has become a focal point for the far right

2 hours ago

Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions

3 hours ago

Taliban parades US military equipment through streets of Afghanistan

Sep 02, 10:00 AM

DC shooting leaves 3 dead, 3 wounded, suspects on the run

2 hours ago

Women say they met porn actor Jeremy for fun; rape came next

Sep 05, 12:42 AM

Top Stories

Texas abortion ban backlash is distraction from other issues: Cassidy

2 hours ago

Supreme Court may 'swat' away Texas anti-abortion law: Sen. Cassidy

4 hours ago

'We have all hands on deck' in New Orleans: White House senior adviser

4 hours ago

3 dead, 3 injured in DC shooting

1 hour ago

DC shooting leaves 3 dead, 3 wounded, suspects on the run

2 hours ago

Top Stories

Texas abortion ban backlash is distraction from other issues: Cassidy

2 hours ago

Supreme Court may 'swat' away Texas anti-abortion law: Sen. Cassidy

4 hours ago

'We have all hands on deck' in New Orleans: White House senior adviser

4 hours ago

3 dead, 3 injured in DC shooting

1 hour ago

DC shooting leaves 3 dead, 3 wounded, suspects on the run

2 hours ago

Top Stories

Texas abortion ban backlash is distraction from other issues: Cassidy

2 hours ago

Supreme Court may 'swat' away Texas anti-abortion law: Sen. Cassidy

4 hours ago

'We have all hands on deck' in New Orleans: White House senior adviser

4 hours ago

Women say they met porn actor Jeremy for fun; rape came next

Sep 05, 12:42 AM

3 dead, 3 injured in DC shooting

1 hour ago

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events