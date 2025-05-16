Man charged in fires targeting UK prime minister's properties held in custody

A Ukrainian man charged with setting fire to the personal home of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been held in custody after his first court appearance

LONDON -- A Ukrainian man charged with setting fire to the personal home of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, along with another property and car linked to him, was held in custody Friday after facing three counts of arson in court.

Roman Lavrynovych, 21, is accused of setting fire to Starmer’s house, a building where the prime minister once lived and a small SUV he had owned. He is charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life.

Prosecutor Sarah Przybylska said Lavrynovych denied setting the fires and, at this point, there is no explanation for the crimes.

No injuries were reported from the three fires that occurred over five days in north London in the past two weeks.

Starmer had moved out of his personal home after being elected in July and lives with his family at the prime minister’s official Downing Street residence.

With the help of an interpreter, Lavrynovych confirmed his name, address and date of birth in Westminster Magistrates’ Court, but didn’t speak otherwise.

He was ordered to appear at the Central Criminal Court on June 6 for a plea hearing.

A Toyota RAV4 that Starmer once owned was set fire on May 8 — just down the street from Starmer’s home. On Sunday, an apartment building where Starmer once lived was set fire. On Monday the doorway of Starmer’s home was charred after being set ablaze.

Counterterrorism detectives led the investigation because as it involves the prime minister. The charges were authorized by the Crown Prosecution Service’s Counter Terrorism Division, which is responsible for prosecuting offenses relating to state threats, among other crimes.

Earlier this week, Starmer condemned the fires as “an attack on all of us, on democracy and the values that we stand for.”

The fires were condemned by leaders across the House of Commons, including by the Conservative Party’s Kemi Badenoch, who described them as “completely unacceptable.”