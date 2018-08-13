Man charged in Flint airport stabbing wants trial moved

A man accused of stabbing a police officer at a Michigan airport wants his trial moved to Detroit.

A motion filed Monday by Amor Ftouhi's (ah-MOOR' fuh-TOO'-ee's) attorney in Flint federal court argues that publicity about the case and the smaller size of the Flint jury pool would prevent him from receiving a fair trial.

The Flint Journal reports the motion says Flint draws jurors from four counties with approximately 750,000 people, while a Detroit jury pool would draw from a nine-county area with 5.3 million people.

Ftouhi, a Tunisia native who was living in Montreal, is charged with committing an act of violence and interfering with security for allegedly stabbing Lt. Jeff Neville at Flint's Bishop International Airport on June 21, 2017. His trial is scheduled for Nov. 5.

———

Information from: The Flint Journal, http://www.mlive.com/flint