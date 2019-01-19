Man charged with murder in death of Israeli in Australia

A 20-year-old man has appeared in an Australian court charged with murder and rape in the death of an Israeli student in the city of Melbourne.

Codey Herrmann did not apply for bail in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Saturday. He is accused of slaying Aiia Maasarwe in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The 21-year-old victim had been studying at La Trobe University in Melbourne for the past five months as an exchange student from Shanghai University in China.

She was on her way home from a comedy club when she was attacked shortly after stepping from a tram.

Herrmann was not required to enter pleas. A murder conviction carries a potential maximum penalty of life imprisonment and rape carries a potential maximum of 25 years.