Man charged with murdering 5 in Australian home

A 24-year-old man appeared in an Australian court on Monday charged with the stabbing murders of three young girls, their mother and grandmother, whose bodies were found in a Perth home almost a week after their deaths.

Anthony Robert Harvey appeared in Perth Magistrates Court via video link from Karratha Courthouse, 1,400 kilometers (900 miles) away.

The bodies of his wife, Mara Lee Harvey, 41, her 3-year-old daughter Charlotte, 2-year-old twin sisters Alice and Beatrix, and their grandmother Beverley Quinn, 73, were found at the home in the suburb of Bedford on Sunday after Anthony Harvey alerted police in Karratha.

He was charged with murdering Quinn when she visited the house on Sept. 4, the day after the other four had died. Each murder charge carries a potential life prison sentence.

Western Australia state Police Commissioner Chris Dawson told reporters several weapons were used, including a blunt instrument and knives, but no guns.

The women were allegedly attacked in the kitchen, while the children were killed elsewhere in the house.

Police also allege Harvey remained at the house for some days, then drove his car north.

He did not enter pleas or apply to be released on bail.