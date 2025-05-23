A dozen people have been taken to the hospital after a man used pepper spray at a shopping mall near Tokyo after an argument, according to police and media reports

A man is detained over a pepper spray attack at a shopping mall near Tokyo

TOKYO -- A dozen people were taken to the hospital on Friday after a man used pepper spray at a shopping mall near Tokyo after an argument, according to police and media reports.

Chiba prefectural police said they detailed a suspect at the scene and were questioning the man on suspicion of assault.

Police said “many” were injured, though none of them were in serious condition.

NHK television said a total of 42 people complained about pain in their eyes and throat, and 12 of them were taken to hospital.

The report quoted witnesses as saying that the man used the spray after quarreling with other customers over smoking.

A customer at a restaurant told NHK that she suddenly felt irritation in her nose as people seated near her started coughing.

Violent crimes are rare in Japan, but in recent years there have been a number of high-profile attacks involving knives or home-made explosives.