Man douses himself in liquid near UK Houses of Parliament

Police in London have detained a man near the Houses of Parliament after he doused himself in what appeared to be flammable liquid.

Interested in United Kingdom? Add United Kingdom as an interest to stay up to date on the latest United Kingdom news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The Metropolitan Police say in a tweet Tuesday that the man was detained in Parliament Square at 10:45 a.m. (0945 GMT). No injuries were reported and London Ambulance Service personnel were at the scene.

The man is currently being assessed by paramedics.