Man faces trial for Jewish restaurant attack in Germany

A 30-year-old man has gone on trial for an attack on a Jewish restaurant three years ago in the eastern German city of Chemnitz in which the owner was injured and the restaurant damaged

September 8, 2021, 9:34 AM
2 min read

BERLIN -- A 30-year-old man went on trial Wednesday for an anti-Semitic attack on a Jewish restaurant three years ago in the eastern German city of Chemnitz in which the owner was injured and the restaurant damaged.

Prosecutors allege that the man, whose name was not given in line with German privacy rules, was motivated by far-right ideology. He has been indicted on charges of severe aggravated assault, breach of the peace and property damage.

The man, who went on trial at the district court in Chemnitz, was allegedly part of a group that attacked the restaurant on the evening of August 27, 2018. The group threw cobblestones at the building which hit and injured the Jewish owner of the Schalom restaurant, German news agency dpa reported. The group also yelled anti-Semitic slurs during the assault.

The anti-Semitic attack was part of several days of far-right, anti-migrant riots following the fatal stabbing of a German man by a Syrian asylum-seeker in Chemnitz.

Hundreds of far-right rioters came to Chemnitz from all over Germany protesting and chasing foreigners through the city.

At the opening of the trial, the defendant refused to talk, but the owner of the Jewish restaurant, Uwe Dziuballa, said he was shocked the night of the attack when he stepped in front of his restaurant and saw a group of around 10 people, all in dark clothes, who looked at him with hatred-filled eyes, dpa reported.

Next there were loud bangs, he recounted.

“This was completely surprisingly for me,” Dziuballa told the court, adding that his restaurant had been attacked before but that there had never been such a massive attack directed at him personally.

Top Stories

6-year-old girl dies on amusement park ride that drops 110 feet

Sep 06, 3:49 PM

Biden to lay out new strategy against delta variant of COVID-19

Sep 07, 3:40 PM

Idaho hospitals begin rationing health care amid COVID surge

Sep 07, 7:14 PM

COVID-19 live updates: About 1 in 500 Americans has died from virus

Sep 07, 10:04 PM

9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed back in court, hits speed bump at Guantanamo

Sep 07, 8:38 PM

Top Stories

1st look at ‘The Women of 9/11’

Sep 07, 8:27 AM

Biden to tour destruction in Northeast left by Ida

Sep 07, 7:23 AM

'Trial of the century' begins over terror attacks that killed 130 people

2 hours ago

Lawsuit: GOP donor offered money to hush girl he trafficked

Sep 07, 3:17 PM

ABC’s Ann Compton reflects 20 years after Sept. 11

Sep 07, 10:02 PM

Top Stories

1st look at ‘The Women of 9/11’

Sep 07, 8:27 AM

Biden to tour destruction in Northeast left by Ida

Sep 07, 7:23 AM

'Trial of the century' begins over terror attacks that killed 130 people

2 hours ago

Lawsuit: GOP donor offered money to hush girl he trafficked

Sep 07, 3:17 PM

What we know about the impact of COVID-19 for the fall

Sep 06, 4:06 PM

Top Stories

Lawsuit: GOP donor offered money to hush girl he trafficked

Sep 07, 3:17 PM

What we know about the impact of COVID-19 for the fall

Sep 06, 4:06 PM

COVID-19 infection after vaccination and what to do next

Sep 07, 10:21 AM

Biden to lay out new strategy against delta variant of COVID-19

Sep 07, 3:40 PM

Idaho hospitals begin rationing health care amid COVID surge

Sep 07, 7:14 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events