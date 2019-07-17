Man who rammed people by UK Parliament guilty of murder bid

A driver whose car collided with several people before crashing outside Britain's Parliament has been convicted of attempted murder.

Interested in United Kingdom? Add United Kingdom as an interest to stay up to date on the latest United Kingdom news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Three people were injured when Salih Khater hit a pedestrian and cyclists before colliding with a security barrier guarded by police. The August 2018 incident came a year after London was hit by several deadly vehicle attacks, including one outside Parliament.

Khater, a 30-year-old British citizen originally from Sudan, claimed he was looking for the Sudanese embassy to get a visa, got lost and panicked.

But prosecutor Alison Morgan said it was a "premeditated and deliberate" attack. She said Khater's reason for the attack was unclear but the choice of target indicated a "terrorist motive."

Jurors at London's Central Criminal Court on Wednesday found Khater guilty. He will be sentenced in October.