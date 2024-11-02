Man suspected of fatally shooting 2 people in Austria is found dead

The man who allegedly fatally shot two people in a rural area of northern Austria earlier this week was found dead

VIENNA -- The man who allegedly fatally shot two people in a rural area of northern Austria earlier this week was found dead Saturday, police said.

The body of Roland Drexler was discovered in Upper Austria province near the Czech border following an intense search for the suspect.

Police spokesman David Furtner told The Associated Press that they believe he took his own life. A weapon was recovered near the body in the woods.

Police have been searching for Drexler since Monday, when the body of a man was found in a field in the nearby village of Altenfelden. Police didn’t identify the victim but Austrian media reported that he was a local mayor. Later Monday, the body of a second man, a hunter, was found.

Drexler was found near his car, which was spotted by locals Friday near the site of the first killing.

There was no immediate word on a motive. The Kurrier newspaper said Drexler, 56, who was described as a hunter, and his victims had a dispute over hunting law.