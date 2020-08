Massive explosion shakes Lebanon's capital Beirut A massive explosion shook Lebanon’s capital Beirut on Tuesday but there were no immediate reports of damages or casualties

BEIRUT -- A massive explosion shook Lebanon's capital Beirut on Tuesday but there were no immediate reports of damages or casualties

The afternoon blast shook several parts of the capital and thick smoke billowed from the city center.

Some local TV stations reported that the blast was at Beirut's port.