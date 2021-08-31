After massive Greek fires, retired admiral to head security

Greece’s center-right government has replaced ministers in charge of public security and health in the wake of massive wildfires and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases that have caused widespread discontent

August 31, 2021, 8:48 AM
1 min read

ATHENS, Greece -- Greece’s center-right government has replaced ministers in charge of public security and health in the wake of massive wildfires and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases that have caused widespread discontent.

In a cabinet reshuffle announced Tuesday, retired admiral Evangelos Apostolakis was named as head of a newly created Civil Protection Ministry that will also be in charge of firefighting operations. The 64-year-old had served as minister of defense under a previous government as well as as head of the Greek armed forces.

Fueled by heatwaves, fires destroyed more than 1,000 square kilometers (385 sq miles) in southern Greece, while huge blazes also hit nearby Italy and Turkey.

Recent opinion polls suggest conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has maintained a strong lead over his main rival, the left-wing Syriza party. But most voters believe the fires were mishandled. Citizens Protection Minister Michalis Chrisohoidis, who had previously led the firefighting effort, was replaced by Panagiotis Theodorikakos Vasilis Kikilias will move from the ministry of health to tourism, and be replaced by Athanasios Plevris.

Top Stories

After 20 years, US ground troops leave Afghanistan, but Americans left behind

Aug 30, 7:51 PM

COVID-19 live updates: Doctors beg people to get vaccinated as hospitals fill up

Aug 30, 10:33 PM

Blinken announces end of mission in Afghanistan

Aug 30, 7:45 PM

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

Afghanistan updates: All US troops have departed, Pentagon says

Aug 30, 9:42 PM

Top Stories

After 20 years, US ground troops leave Afghanistan, but Americans left behind

Aug 30, 7:51 PM

Blinken announces end of mission in Afghanistan

Aug 30, 7:45 PM

FBI: Texas shooter possibly inspired by foreign terrorists

Aug 30, 7:37 PM

Thousands face weeks without power in Ida's aftermath

4 hours ago

Wildfire evacuees flood Lake Tahoe roads in rush to flee

Aug 30, 11:32 PM

Top Stories

After 20 years, US ground troops leave Afghanistan, but Americans left behind

Aug 30, 7:51 PM

Blinken announces end of mission in Afghanistan

Aug 30, 7:45 PM

FBI: Texas shooter possibly inspired by foreign terrorists

Aug 30, 7:37 PM

Thousands face weeks without power in Ida's aftermath

4 hours ago

Cladding questions arise in Milan's 20-story building blaze

Aug 30, 1:00 PM

Top Stories

After 20 years, US ground troops leave Afghanistan, but Americans left behind

Aug 30, 7:51 PM

Blinken announces end of mission in Afghanistan

Aug 30, 7:45 PM

Biden loses his base on Afghanistan: The Note

Aug 30, 6:00 AM

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

5 GOP-led states' indoor mask bans face federal civil rights investigations

Aug 30, 7:59 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events